Schools will be able to award graduates with medals, but not for public funds - Head of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada

There are no plans to abolish gold and silver medals in Ukraine. Schools will continue to be able to honor their graduates, but not at public expense. This was announced by the chairman of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhiy Babak, UNN reports .

We are NOT canceling gold and silver medals. Schools can continue to recognize their best graduates with medals. We consider it inappropriate to spend millions of taxpayer hryvnias on the centralized production of medals. We are confident that school founders (territorial communities) will be able to afford to produce medals for their best graduates if they want to - wrote Babab on Telegram.

The MP also explained that since 2015, a gold or silver medal does not give any advantages when applying to higher education institutions. Thus, the graduate medal is a kind of award from one's home school for academic success. But for some reason, the medals are still being produced at the expense of the State Budget of Ukraine.

According to him, in 2024, the production of medals cost the state budget UAH 2.936 million. For 2025, according to a representative of the Ministry of Education and Science, the budget request for medals reaches UAH 4.6 million for gold medals and about UAH 1 million for silver medals.

Recall

Yesterday, at a meeting of the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, it was decided to recognize the inexpediency of further centralized production of gold and silver medals for graduates of general secondary education institutions at the expense of the state budget .