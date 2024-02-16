Schoolchildren will continue to study remotely in Sumy

Online learning in schools and out-of-school educational institutions in Sumy has been extended for another week due to the increased incidence of infectious diseases. The decision was made today, February 16, by the city commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional State Administration.

Details

As noted, the decision to continue distance learning was made because of the high incidence of ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 in the Sumy Municipal Health Center.

The intensive incidence rate is 888.2 per 100 thousand people, which is 16.5% higher than the average level of intensity of exceeding the epidemic threshold - the RMA said in a statement.

The decision is valid until February 24.

Over 230 thousand people fell ill with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine over the past week