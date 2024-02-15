Over 230 thousand people fell ill with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine over the past week

From February 5 to 11, 232 199 people fell ill with SARS, flu and COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 124 690 children. About 3% of the patients, that is, 7259 people, were hospitalized. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

Between February 5 and 11, 232,199 people fell ill in Ukraine, including 124,690 children under the age of 17. Medical care was required for 7,259 people (3% of all cases), half of those hospitalized - 4,331 - were children - the statement said.

During the week, 2867 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 648 adults and 111 children were hospitalized. The highest number of cases was reported in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr. Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne regions. Across Ukraine, 20 fatalities were recorded, the deceased were not vaccinated.

Currently, the circulation of influenza viruses of types A and B has been detected in 21 regions. Over the previous week, 7 fatalities were reported among patients due to flu complications: 4 cases in Kyiv (ages 65, 68, 75 and 77) and one case each in Vinnytsia (31) and Lviv (66) regions. In Cherkasy region, a 30-year-old woman who was pregnant died of flu complications. All the deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza, - the agency said.

The Ministry of Health noted that due to acute respiratory viral infections in four regions, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi, the epidemic threshold was exceeded. As a result, local quarantines may be applied there and anti-epidemic measures may be intensified .

In the capital, in the 6th week of 2024 , 21,091 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered, and six people died.