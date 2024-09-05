School shootings in the United States: 14-year-old gunman identified as a student of Apalachee High School in Georgia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119117 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121745 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153660 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152939 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70893 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40287 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51124 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79602 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 57607 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213946 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202050 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149912 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149153 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153228 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144152 views
School shootings in the United States: 14-year-old gunman identified as a student of Apalachee High School in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15078 views

Four people are dead and nine hospitalized after a shooting at a high school in Appalachia, Georgia. Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at the school, has surrendered to police and is in custody.

Four people were killed and nine hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning at a Georgia high school. Authorities are still investigating the shooting and its motives. The alleged gunman is in custody.

Writes UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

The shooter in the tragic incident at Appalachian High School has surrendered to police. He has been identified: Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, a community about an hour's drive from the city of Atlanta.

The shooter was armed, and our school resource officer engaged him. The shooter quickly realized that if he did not surrender, it would end in an OIS (officer-involved shooting)

- said Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith.

Georgia authorities denied reports that another 14-year-old boy had been named as a suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has denied allegations that another student at an Appalachian high school was involved in a devastating shooting that left four people dead on Wednesday, according to

Georgian authorities deny reports that another 14-year-old boy was named as a suspect by Fox News.

Recall

A shooting occurs at a school in Winder, Georgia. 4 people were killed. Initially, it was reported that dozens of people were injured, but later it became known that 9 people were hospitalized. Students sought refuge in their classrooms and later in the football stadium, while police flooded the campus and parents ran to find out if their children were safe. A 14-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

Shooting in Kyiv near Amursky residential complex: one wounded, shooter detained02.09.24, 21:02 • 23099 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

