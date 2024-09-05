School shootings in the United States: 14-year-old gunman identified as a student of Apalachee High School in Georgia

Four people were killed and nine hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning at a Georgia high school. Authorities are still investigating the shooting and its motives. The alleged gunman is in custody.

Details

The shooter in the tragic incident at Appalachian High School has surrendered to police. He has been identified: Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, a community about an hour's drive from the city of Atlanta.

The shooter was armed, and our school resource officer engaged him. The shooter quickly realized that if he did not surrender, it would end in an OIS (officer-involved shooting) - said Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith.

Georgia authorities denied reports that another 14-year-old boy had been named as a suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has denied allegations that another student at an Appalachian high school was involved in a devastating shooting that left four people dead on Wednesday, according to

Recall

