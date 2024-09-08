Germany continues to demonstrate its support for Ukraine, even against the backdrop of the internal political crisis. Scholz is convinced that the time has come to discuss how to achieve peace as soon as possible. This is reported by ZDFheute, according to UNN.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized his determination to provide further assistance to Ukraine, despite the historically low election results for the SPD in Thuringia and Saxony.

The chancellor emphasized that misunderstandings over support for Ukraine are part of the political struggle. He assured that the SPD remains a "battle-tested party" and his goal is to secure a strong mandate in the next federal elections. Scholz also noted that it is now possible to discuss peace, and therefore announced that russia will participate in the second "Peace Summit," which he has already agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

