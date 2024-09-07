Macron and Scholz reaffirm support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks during which they condemned the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3 and reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression, the Elysee Palace reported UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Friday, September 6, on the sidelines of the Franco-German meetings in Evian.

During this meeting, the two leaders are said to have “condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the city of Poltava on September 3.” “They called for an end to these indiscriminate attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure,” the statement said.

Together, the two leaders expressed their full support for the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed their determination to support Ukraine for as long and as intensively as necessary to defeat Russia's aggressive war - was pointed out in the Elysee Palace.

