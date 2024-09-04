Scholz promises that Germany will transfer more than a dozen IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216100 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162665 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158511 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195483 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 84051 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106678 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103478 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 70690 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54480 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216100 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207992 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195483 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 221890 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 209614 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40513 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54480 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153927 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156893 views
Scholz promises that Germany will transfer more than a dozen IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28910 views

The German Chancellor announced the order of 6 IRIS-T systems for the Bundeswehr and 17 for Ukraine. By 2026, Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems of various configurations from Germany.

During his visit to the military, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the order of additional IRIS-T air defense systems of various configurations for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Scholz emphasized that the purchase of six IRIS-T systems for the Bundeswehr will play a key role in strengthening the European air defense initiative “Sky Shield”, which involves 21 countries.

He also announced the order of 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine. However, Ukraine will receive additional systems gradually.

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense and F-16s with Dutch PM02.09.24, 17:29 • 21971 view

The IRIS-Ts destined for Ukraine (...) have helped shoot down more than 250 Russian missiles, drones and rockets and saved many lives. Four will be delivered by the end of this year, and the rest will be delivered next year

- Scholz said

AddendumAddendum

Also, a German government official told Bloomberg that by 2026, Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany: 12 medium-range and 12 short-range.

Recall

Denmark, Germany, and Hungary have agreed to jointly purchase Skyranger air defense tower systems, a short-range mobile system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

