Scholz promises that Germany will transfer more than a dozen IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine

During his visit to the military, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the order of additional IRIS-T air defense systems of various configurations for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Scholz emphasized that the purchase of six IRIS-T systems for the Bundeswehr will play a key role in strengthening the European air defense initiative “Sky Shield”, which involves 21 countries.

He also announced the order of 17 IRIS-T systems for Ukraine. However, Ukraine will receive additional systems gradually.

The IRIS-Ts destined for Ukraine (...) have helped shoot down more than 250 Russian missiles, drones and rockets and saved many lives. Four will be delivered by the end of this year, and the rest will be delivered next year - Scholz said

AddendumAddendum

Also, a German government official told Bloomberg that by 2026, Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany: 12 medium-range and 12 short-range.

Recall

Denmark, Germany, and Hungary have agreed to jointly purchase Skyranger air defense tower systems, a short-range mobile system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles.