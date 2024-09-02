Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense and F-16s with Dutch PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof the strengthening of air defense and F-16s for Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Today, at talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, we talked about strengthening air defense, new air defense systems, missiles for them, F-16s for Ukraine, all the necessary weapons for our defense against the Russian occupier. Shells for soldiers, equipment, and protection of life throughout the country - in particular, our energy sector," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the Netherlands for the new aid package.

"We also talked about the Netherlands taking patronage of Zaporizhzhia: it's infrastructure, protection of normal life, humanitarian issues. This is something that will definitely help Ukraine. And we appreciate all the support from the people of the Netherlands, personally from Prime Minister Rutte and all political and public figures from the Netherlands," Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson at a school in Zaporizhzhia.