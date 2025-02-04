Scholz criticizes Trump for demanding rare earth metals from Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized US President Donald Trump's demand that Ukraine supply rare earth metals to the US in exchange for financial assistance, as he said after the informal EU defense summit in Brussels on February 3, UNN reports citing DW.

We should use these resources of the country to finance everything that will be needed after the war - Scholz said.

According to him, "it would be very selfish and self-centered" to use the money now to finance defense support.

Scholz emphasized that in the future, Ukraine will need a strong army and funding for the country's reconstruction.

"These are big tasks, given the enormous destruction that is taking place in Ukraine. And that is why I think it would be better if Ukraine's resources were used for a good future," the German Chancellor added.

Addendum

Earlier in the day, Trump said that assistance to Ukraine would continue if it promised to supply the US with rare earth metals. "We want to make a deal with Ukraine where they match what we give them with their rare earth metals and other things," he said.

When asked whether Trump wanted Kyiv to supply resources to Washington, the US president answered in the affirmative, noting that he "wants to have guarantees" of rare earth metals supplies and pointing out that Ukraine is already ready for this. According to the head of the White House, he wants Kyiv to "compensate" Washington for "almost $300 billion" in support.