Scandal erupts in Italy over fascist salute during memorial procession

A scandal erupted in the Italian capital because participants in a march in memory of the neo-fascists killed in the late 70s used a fascist salute. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that yesterday in the Italian capital an event was held to honor the memory of three militants of the Young Front movement Franco Bigonzetti, Francesco Ciavatta and Stefano Recchioni, killed on January 7, 1978 in Rome.

Numerous videos from this year's event were posted on social network , where participants responded to the phrase "For all the fallen brothers" with "Present" and raised their right hands in a fascist salute.

The publication emphasizes that there were no current officials at the event - the memorial event with the participation of the head of the Lazio region had ended a few hours earlier at the same venue.

However, many opposition politicians reacted with indignation to this behavior of the participants of the memorial procession.

In particular, Democratic Party politician Ellie Schlein said that Rome in 2024 has become 1924. She emphasized that this is unacceptable.

Her fellow party member, Nicola Zingaretti, wrote that he had no questions about the memorial event, but that the salute used was "a symbol of death, violence and coercion" and should be condemned by all political forces, and that silence could be seen as approval.

We are a force that is definitely not fascists, we are anti-fascists. Anyone who did this certainly deserves to be condemned by everyone, as do all demonstrations in support of dictatorships. There is a law that states that it is unacceptable to justify fascism in our country - Antonio Tajani, the secretary of the coalition party Forza Italia and the current head of the country's Foreign Ministry, said .

For reference

The event took place on Sunday evening in Rome and was dedicated to the so-called Acqua Larenzia murders , an attack in January 1978 by representatives of extreme left-wing organizations on teenagers from the youth wing of the Italian Socialist Movement (Movimento Sociale Italiano), founded by Mussolini sympathizers.

Two people died on the spot as a result of the attack. Another member of the movement died later as a result of clashes with the police. Since then, commemorative events have been held annually in Italy on the anniversary of the event.

The party of current Prime Minister Georgia Maloney, the Brothers of Italy, is considered the successor to the Italian Socialist Movement.

Recall

Italy's Brothers of Italy party, led by Prime Minister Maloni, has proposed a bill that would penalize schools for banning Christmas symbols in order to preserve cultural roots.

The opposition criticizes it as politicizing religion.