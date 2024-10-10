SBU uncovers two more mobilization evasion schemes: among detainees are TCC employees from Kherson region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51291 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101671 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164273 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138627 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171737 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141254 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141138 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93602 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108554 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110665 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199136 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188117 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141138 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146082 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137544 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154466 views
SBU uncovers two more mobilization evasion schemes: among detainees are TCC employees from Kherson region

SBU uncovers two more mobilization evasion schemes: among detainees are TCC employees from Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14770 views

In Kyiv and Kherson, 6 people were detained for helping to evade the draft. Among the detainees are lawyers, TCC officials, and an employee of the ASC, and they face up to 10 years in prison.

Law enforcers exposed two more schemes  to evade mobilization. As a result of complex measures in Kyiv and Kherson, 6 suspects were detained who helped people liable for military service to evade conscription. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Among the detainees are lawyers, officials of the TCC and the administrative services center.

In particular, two lawyers were detained in Kyiv , who offered conscripts to hide from mobilization through illegal employment at a state-owned defense enterprise.

Meanwhile, in Kherson , three more TCC officials and their accomplice, an employee of the local administrative services center responsible for working with persons liable for military service, were caught in a corruption "scheme for evaders".

Currently, two detainees from Kyiv were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence committed by prior conspiracy).  The actions of the defendants from Kherson are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The criminals are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property

- the SBU summarized. 

Addendum

Investigators found out that the lawyers detained in Kyiv organized the formal passage of the military medical commission for their clients and "accompanied" the documents to the TCC to avoid the procedure of serving the summons.

To do this, the lawyers used their personal connections in the military commissariats and military registration and enlistment offices in the capital.

Then they sent their clients' documents for appointment to positions in the ranks of the state-owned enterprise with further reservation from mobilization.

As for Kherson, law enforcement officers documented how the detained ASC employee updated the data of men of conscription age and offered them assistance in avoiding mobilization.

The defendant then passed the clients' personal data to her accomplices in the TCC, where they removed the evaders from the military register due to "poor" health.

Recall

The SBI has submitted to court a case against the former head of the Odesa TCC for forgery and evasion from service. He faces up to 10 years in prison for going on vacation abroad during the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

