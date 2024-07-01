$41.340.03
SBU: provocateurs preparing riots in Kyiv after Constitution Day detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34404 views

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained a group of provocateurs who planned to organize mass riots in Kyiv after Constitution Day and seize the parliament building.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained provocateurs who were preparing riots in Kyiv after the Constitution Day, UNN reports.

The Security Service exposed a group of civic "activists" who were preparing a series of provocations in Kyiv on June 30 this year. According to the investigation, the group was headed by the co-founder of a public organization known for its anti-Ukrainian actions since 2015. Under the guise of holding a so-called "veche", the attackers planned to announce the "removal from power" of the current military and political leadership of Ukraine. They then hoped to seize the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and block its work

- the SBU reported on social media.

Details

According to the SBU, "in order to gather people, the organizers had to arrange an allegedly peaceful gathering in the center of the capital. But most of the participants wanted to use the event "in the dark" - without disclosing their true intentions for provocations, the special service noted.

Reportedly, the perpetrators planned to disseminate information about the "unrest" in Kyiv through domestic and foreign information resources. "In this way, they hoped to undermine the socio-political situation inside our country, which would have played in favor of Russia," the SBU said.

"To implement the criminal plan, the main organizer involved several accomplices - representatives of public organizations from Kyiv, Dnipro and other regions. For conspiracy purposes, they communicated with each other in various messengers, and if they met, they met in small groups of three," the SBU said.

The Security Service, as noted, exposed the illegal intentions of the defendants in advance, documented their subversive activities and detained the organizers.

During the searches of the provocateurs' residences, the evidence was found:

  • weapons and ammunition; 
  • cell phones, computer equipment, and draft records with evidence of criminal acts.

The SBU investigators have now served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2, 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions and calls for actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power).

The detainees were chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In Odessa, two men were supposed to set fire to the car of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, they were detained - SBU26.06.24, 13:31 • 22592 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
