Law enforcement officers exposed two more criminals who were burning military vehicles of the Defense Forces on the order of the Russian Federation . Both detainees are only 16 years old, but despite their young age, they face up to 8 years in prison . This was stated by the Security Service, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that the criminals were "hunting" for Armed Forces off-road vehicles equipped to perform combat missions on the front line.

First, the defendants found potential targets and coordinated them with their Russian handlers. Then they would arrive at the parking lots of military vehicles and set them on fire using gasoline and flammable mixtures.

To "report" to the occupiers, the perpetrators filmed the fire on their phones, hoping for "easy money." However, none of the arsonists received the promised money from the racists.

Currently, both defendants have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period). Despite their young age, the detainees face up to 8 years in prison - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

One of the guys was detained in Kyiv. He came to the capital from Cherkasy region to commit a series of arsons of military vehicles in the capital.

For the "test" task, the young man had to burn an off-road vehicle that the volunteers had purchased for one of the Ukrainian army's combat brigades fighting on the eastern front.

SBU officers detained the offender in hot pursuit.

Another suspect, a resident of Kramatorsk, was detained in Donetsk region. Immediately after the first attempt to destroy the SUV of a Ukrainian soldier, the Security Service detained the young man and seized arson tools from him.

Recall

In Odesa region , 4 people were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the instructions of Russian special services. Three of the detainees are minors and face 8 to 10 years in prison.