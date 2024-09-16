SBU detains two 16-year-old arsonists of AFU vehicles: they face up to 8 years in prison

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192110 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150195 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150969 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112347 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104982 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49375 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76046 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72321 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46491 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 53151 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195153 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199577 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148396 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151959 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142965 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159453 views
SBU detains two 16-year-old arsonists of AFU vehicles: they face up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21245 views

Law enforcement officers exposed two 16-year-old criminals who were setting fire to military vehicles of the Defense Forces on the order of Russia. The detainees face up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces during a special period.

Law enforcement officers exposed two more criminals who were burning military vehicles of the Defense Forces on the order of the Russian Federation . Both detainees are only 16 years old, but despite their young age, they face up to 8 years in prison . This was stated by the Security Service, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that the criminals were "hunting" for Armed Forces off-road vehicles equipped to perform combat missions on the front line.

First, the defendants found potential targets and coordinated them with their Russian handlers. Then they would arrive at the parking lots of military vehicles and set them on fire using gasoline and flammable mixtures.

To "report" to the occupiers, the perpetrators filmed the fire on their phones, hoping for "easy money." However, none of the arsonists received the promised money from the racists.

Currently, both defendants have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period). Despite their young age, the detainees face up to 8 years in prison

- the SBU summarized. 

Addendum

One of the guys was detained in Kyiv. He came to the capital from Cherkasy region to commit a series of arsons of military vehicles in the capital.

For the "test" task, the young man had to burn an off-road vehicle that the volunteers had purchased for one of the Ukrainian army's combat brigades fighting on the eastern front.

SBU officers detained the offender in hot pursuit.

Another suspect, a resident of Kramatorsk, was detained in Donetsk region. Immediately after the first attempt to destroy the SUV of a Ukrainian soldier, the Security Service detained the young man and seized arson tools from him.

Recall

In Odesa region , 4 people were detained for setting fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the instructions of Russian special services. Three of the detainees are minors and face 8 to 10 years in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising