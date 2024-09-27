SBU detains FSB agent who was watching Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention in Vinnytsia region of an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service who "tailed" the convoys of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to find out their routes and adjust the attack on them, UNN reports.

The SBU CI detained an FSB agent working for Russia in the central regions of Ukraine. The offender was spying on the movement of military equipment of the Defense Forces towards the front line. The enemy was targeting the AFU units moving along the roads of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. According to the investigation, the Russian special service hoped to track the routes of Ukrainian troop columns in real time to adjust the air strike against them - the SBU reported.

To accomplish this task, the FSB, according to the SBU, "remotely recruited a 51-year-old paramedic from a medical institution in Vinnytsia region, who was ‘chosen’ because of his pro-Kremlin activity in Telegram channels.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, their agent drove his car to interregional highways, where he tracked the movement of the Defense Forces units. There is a documented episode when, having detected a military convoy, the suspect "sat on its tail" and followed it for almost 100 km. In this way, he tried to establish the route, as well as the number and types of equipment in the column," the special service said.

The enemy agent was reportedly detained near his home.

"At the place of detention, a mobile phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to communicate with the FSB 'liaison' - Sergey Lebedev (better known as blogger 'Lokhmatyi') from Donetsk," the SBU reported.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

