SBU detains FSB agent who was watching Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 86947 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106019 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171019 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140058 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144374 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174371 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104773 views

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111657 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 40458 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113793 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 60444 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 66819 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190549 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142827 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142751 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138784 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155624 views
SBU detains FSB agent who was watching Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21862 views

In Vinnytsia region, the SBU detained an FSB agent who was tracking the movement of Ukrainian military equipment. According to the SBU, the 51-year-old paramedic passed information to the occupiers to adjust strikes on Ukrainian troops.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention in Vinnytsia region of an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service who "tailed" the convoys of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to find out their routes and adjust the attack on them, UNN reports.

The SBU CI detained an FSB agent working for Russia in the central regions of Ukraine. The offender was spying on the movement of military equipment of the Defense Forces towards the front line. The enemy was targeting the AFU units moving along the roads of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. According to the investigation, the Russian special service hoped to track the routes of Ukrainian troop columns in real time to adjust the air strike against them

- the SBU reported.

To accomplish this task, the FSB, according to the SBU, "remotely recruited a 51-year-old paramedic from a medical institution in Vinnytsia region, who was ‘chosen’ because of his pro-Kremlin activity in Telegram channels.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, their agent drove his car to interregional highways, where he tracked the movement of the Defense Forces units. There is a documented episode when, having detected a military convoy, the suspect "sat on its tail" and followed it for almost 100 km. In this way, he tried to establish the route, as well as the number and types of equipment in the column," the special service said.

The enemy agent was reportedly detained near his home. 

"At the place of detention, a mobile phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to communicate with the FSB 'liaison' - Sergey Lebedev (better known as blogger 'Lokhmatyi') from Donetsk," the SBU reported.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detains demobilized conscript who started working for Russian military intelligence20.09.24, 10:19 • 14525 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy

