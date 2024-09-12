SBI submits case against former SBU General Naumov to court

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation into the criminal proceedings against former Security Service of Ukraine General Andriy Naumov. He is accused of embezzlement, fraud and abuse of office. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that the SBI does not name the person, it is clear from open sources that it is Andriy Naumov.

He is accused of entering into deliberately unprofitable transactions that caused hundreds of thousands of hryvnias in losses to the state, as well as fraud and abuse of office. The indictment was sent to court - the SBI said.

In 2018, the official headed a state-owned enterprise. In this position, he signed a deliberately economically disadvantageous contract with a fictitious company for the development of design and estimate documentation, as well as documents for its implementation. This caused serious consequences for the state-owned enterprise and was done in the interests of third parties. According to the SBU, the state suffered losses of almost UAH 371 thousand.

Between September 2018 and May 2019, the official was unjustifiably awarded bonuses. Through such payments, he seized the company's funds worth more than UAH 460 thousand.

In 2019, the official decided to join the SBU.

Instead of resigning from the state-owned enterprise, the man informed the company's accounting and reporting department that he had been drafted for military service in the SBU.

At the same time, he was not conscripted to the SBU and should have resigned from his previous job. However, due to the false information he provided, the company continued to pay him a salary as a conscripted serviceman.

Thus, he simultaneously received a salary both at the state enterprise (approximately UAH 160 thousand per month) and at the SBU, and the damage caused to the state amounted to UAH 3.2 million - the SBI said.

The former SBU general is accused of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, and abuse of power or office (Article 191(4), Article 364(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as fraud committed in a particularly large scale (Article 190(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The Pechersk District Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia.

Addendum

Andriy Naumov lost his position as head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department at the end of July 2021.

Naumov was arrested on June 7, 2022, when he tried to get from Serbia to North Macedonia.

In Ukraine, Naumov was served two suspicion notices - of "misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office, and abuse of power or office" and of fraud and causing damage to the state in excess of UAH 3.2 million.

In 2023, the Nyssa High Court sentenced the former head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, to one year in prison on charges of money laundering.

In January 2024, it was reportedthat ex-SSU General Andriy Naumov, suspected of treason in Ukraine and sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released.

In August 2024, at the request of the SBI, Interpol put former SBU General Andriy Naumov on the international wanted list.