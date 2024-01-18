SBI expects the court to choose a measure of restraint for Hrynkevych today

The State Bureau of Investigation expects that today the court will choose a preventive measure for Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is a suspect in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion. This was reported by the SBI communications adviser Tetyana Sapian during a telethon on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Today, the SBI expects that a preventive measure will be chosen for them. Those who were notified of suspicion yesterday and detained accordingly - Sapian said.

Sapian noted that yesterday Hrynkevych received another suspicion in the pre-trial detention center, as he is being held there on suspicion of giving a bribe of $500,000.

The hearing on the imposition of a preventive measure on Hrynkevych will be broadcast on the UNN Facebook page.

Addendum

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization were suspected of fraud in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.