SBGS: 2600 trucks crossed the border through unblocked checkpoints yesterday

After the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border were unblocked, there is quite a lot of traffic there. Yesterday, 2600 trucks left or entered Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As of today, fortunately, all of these directions are unblocked and the traffic for trucks is quite intense. In fact, almost all directions have resumed the intensity that was there before the blockade began - Andriy Demchenko said.

"A total of 2,600 trucks crossed the border in both directions at all four checkpoints yesterday," he added.

Details

There is quite a lot of traffic at the unblocked checkpoints Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Yahodyn - Dorohusk, Krakivets - Korchova, Shehyni - Medyka.

However, there are still queues at the borders, said Demchenko. As of today, there were about 1,200 trucks in the queues. Most of the trucks are at Shehyni checkpoint

Recall

Polish carriers agreed to suspend their protest at the border after reaching an agreement on "certain conditions" with the government.

However, if the authorities do not fulfill the strikers' conditions by March 1, they will return to blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

