SBGS: 2600 trucks crossed the border through unblocked checkpoints yesterday

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

SBGS: 2600 trucks crossed the border through unblocked checkpoints yesterday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30651 views

Following the unblocking of the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border yesterday, 2600 trucks crossed the border. Despite this, queues remain, with around 1,200 trucks waiting, especially at the Shehyni crossing point.

After the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border were unblocked, there is quite a lot of traffic there. Yesterday, 2600 trucks left or entered Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As of today, fortunately, all of these directions are unblocked and the traffic for trucks is quite intense. In fact, almost all directions have resumed the intensity that was there before the blockade began

- Andriy Demchenko said.

"A total of 2,600 trucks crossed the border in both directions at all four checkpoints yesterday," he added.

Details

There is quite a lot of traffic at the unblocked checkpoints Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Yahodyn - Dorohusk, Krakivets - Korchova, Shehyni - Medyka.

However, there are still queues at the borders, said Demchenko. As of today, there were about 1,200 trucks in the queues. Most of the trucks are at Shehyni checkpoint

Recall

Polish carriers agreed to suspend their protest at the border after reaching an agreement on "certain conditions" with the government.

However, if the authorities do not fulfill the strikers' conditions by March 1, they will return to blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border. 

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Economy

