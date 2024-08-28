ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Ryanair CEO calls for restrictions on alcohol sales at airports

Ryanair CEO calls for restrictions on alcohol sales at airports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12576 views

Michael O'Leary called for limiting alcohol consumption by passengers at airports to two units. This should prevent an increase in violence on flights, which occurs almost every week.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has proposed limiting alcohol consumption by passengers at airports to two units of alcohol. This should prevent violence on flights.

Written by UNN with reference to Het Laatste Nieuws and the Daily Telegraph.

Details

As part of the fight against violence and assaults on board airplanes, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary called for restrictions on alcohol consumption before departure.

We don't want to ban people from drinking, but it's illegal to drive while intoxicated, and we put them on airplanes at an altitude of 10 kilometers

- O'Leary said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, referring to travelers who have had too much to drink.

He noted that violence has increased dramatically this summer. Attacks occur almost every week.

Ryanair ticket sales plummeted after travel sites excluded the airline from their platforms04.01.24, 05:00 • 73166 views

It is not easy for airlines to identify drunk people at the gate, especially if they board with two or three other people. As long as they can stand and move, they will pass

- said O'Leary.

AddendumAddendum

Ryanair employees search bags for alcohol before boarding passengers on flights to Ibiza, one of the most affected “party destinations.

Other problematic areas include some Greek islands.

Russia relocates 90% of aircraft through ATACMS - WSJ28.08.24, 05:26 • 115806 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

