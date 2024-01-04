Ryanair ticket sales plummeted after travel sites excluded the airline from their platforms

Airline. Ryanair said that the number of tickets it was able to sell has decreased after a number of major online booking sites removed the low-cost carrier's carrier from their lists. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Ryanair says that in early December, most major travel sites, including Booking.com, Kiwi, and Kayak, removed Ryanair flights from their websites. The airline claims that although these sites account for a small share of Ryanair's bookings, the sudden removal has affected load factors and will reduce profitability in the short term. in the short term. And the removal of its flights from travel sites will not significantly affect its annual financial forecasts. travel sites will not be significantly affected.

Paris hotels angry over plans to triple tourist tax for 2024 Olympics

The company also also said it welcomed the move by websites, arguing that many of them charge customers additional fees.

Ryanair will respond to the removal of our flights from travel agency websites by reducing fares where necessary necessary to encourage all passengers to book directly on Ryanair.com, where they are guaranteed the lowest fares without Ryanair.com, where they are guaranteed to receive the lowest fares with no surcharges, fake contact details or other price/refund fraud - the statement said.

Ryanair has announced that it has already increased the number of cheaper fares available to consumers directly through its website. In December, the airline announced a 10% discount sale on more than 400 thousand tickets for the period from January to the end of March.

Ryanair also stated that they do not know what caused the removal of their website, but believe that it may be related to the recent decision of the Irish High Court, which granted Ryanair a permanent injunction against screen-cleaning programs such as Flightbox, from illegally harvesting Ryanair.com content for online travel agents.

The company said that its flights are still available on some sites, such as Google Flights, which it said "do not add any hidden it said, "do not add any hidden surcharges" and direct consumers to finalize their booking on their own website.