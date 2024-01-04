Ryanair ticket sales plummeted after travel sites excluded the airline from their platforms

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102504 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112983 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143207 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139864 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177506 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172124 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178277 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42015 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74480 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34514 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44950 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64641 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102504 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251844 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262114 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64641 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143207 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107367 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107330 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123407 views
Actual
Ryanair ticket sales plummeted after travel sites excluded the airline from their platforms

Ryanair ticket sales plummeted after travel sites excluded the airline from their platforms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73168 views

Ryanair's ticket sales declined after major travel sites, including Booking.com, removed the airline from their list of available ticket deals. In response, Ryanair launched a program of significant discounts for customers who buy tickets directly.

Airline. Ryanair said that the number of tickets it was able to sell has decreased after a number of major online booking sites removed the low-cost carrier's carrier from their lists. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Ryanair says that in early December, most major travel sites, including Booking.com, Kiwi, and Kayak, removed Ryanair flights from their websites. The airline claims that although these sites account for a small share of Ryanair's bookings, the sudden removal has affected load factors and will reduce profitability in the short term. in the short term. And the removal of its flights from travel sites will not significantly affect its annual financial forecasts. travel sites will not be significantly affected.

Paris hotels angry over plans to triple tourist tax for 2024 Olympics20.12.23, 04:30 • 27083 views

The company also also said it welcomed the move by websites, arguing that many of them charge customers additional fees.

Ryanair will respond to the removal of our flights from travel agency websites by reducing fares where necessary necessary to encourage all passengers to book directly on Ryanair.com, where they are guaranteed the lowest fares without Ryanair.com, where they are guaranteed to receive the lowest fares with no surcharges, fake contact details or other price/refund fraud

- the statement said.

Ryanair has announced that it has already increased the number of cheaper fares available to consumers directly through its website. In December, the airline announced a 10% discount sale on more than 400 thousand tickets for the period from January to the end of March.

20.07.23, 15:37 • 252716 views

Ryanair also stated that they do not know what caused the removal of their website, but believe that it may be related to the recent decision of the Irish High Court, which granted Ryanair a permanent injunction against screen-cleaning programs such as Flightbox, from illegally harvesting Ryanair.com content for online travel agents.

The company said that its flights are still available on some sites, such as Google Flights, which it said "do not add any hidden it said, "do not add any hidden surcharges" and direct consumers to finalize their booking on their own website.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World

Contact us about advertising