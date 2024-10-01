Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of attempted assassination attempt on Trump

Ryan Root, who was detained in September on suspicion of attempting to assassinate former US President Donald Trump in Florida, pleaded not guilty to the charges. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Ryan Routt has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the case of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the former president's golf club in Florida, - the statement said.

At a hearing in the federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, 58-year-old Ruth's lawyers filed a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The suspect was initially charged with two counts of illegal possession of firearms, and later three more were added, including attempted murder of a US presidential candidate and assault on a federal employee.

Prosecutors state that there are “sufficient grounds to bring additional charges that can and should be considered by the court”.

Ruth is currently in custody without bail.

September 15 In Florida, a shooting occurs near the golf club where Donald Trump was staying, the ex-president was not injured.