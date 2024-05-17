Russia's strikes on Kharkiv: the number of casualties increased to three and the number of wounded to 28
Kyiv • UNN
Three people are killed and 28 injured as a result of Russian rocket fire on Kharkiv.
The number of casualties and wounded as a result of enemy attacks continues to grow in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, there are more dead and wounded as a result of today's attack on Kharkiv. Three people killed by Russians, 28 wounded
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.