Russia's strike on warehouses in Odesa region on June 24: environmentalists calculate the environmental damage

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 62712 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 70603 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92156 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 173526 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 219484 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363908 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180601 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149017 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197621 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Russia's strike on warehouses in Odesa region on June 24: environmentalists calculate the environmental damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23682 views

More than 240,000 tons of pollutants were released into the air and environmental damage worth more than 720,000 hryvnias was caused by Russia's attack on warehouses in Odesa region on June 24.

Russia's strike on warehouses in Odesa region on June 24: environmentalists calculate the environmental damage

More than 240,000 tons of pollutants were released into the air as a result of the Russian army's attack on warehouses in Odesa region. The estimated amount of damage is over 720 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of the Environment on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

In late June, a large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse in Odesa Oblast as a result of an enemy attack. The area of the fire was over 3,000 square meters.

Environmental inspectors went to the site to record the damage caused to the environment by the enemy's criminal actions.

Based on the initial data, it was established that  in  the  fire resulted in the release of more than 240 thousand tons of pollutants into the air. The estimated amount of damage is over UAH 720 thousand

- the agency said in a statement.

Minister of environmental protection on losses from the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: in two days Ukraine lost 14 cubic kilometers of water06.06.24, 12:38 • 22630 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Odesa
