Russia's strike on warehouses in Odesa region on June 24: environmentalists calculate the environmental damage

More than 240,000 tons of pollutants were released into the air as a result of the Russian army's attack on warehouses in Odesa region. The estimated amount of damage is over 720 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of the Environment on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

In late June, a large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse in Odesa Oblast as a result of an enemy attack. The area of the fire was over 3,000 square meters.

Environmental inspectors went to the site to record the damage caused to the environment by the enemy's criminal actions.

Based on the initial data, it was established that in the fire resulted in the release of more than 240 thousand tons of pollutants into the air. The estimated amount of damage is over UAH 720 thousand - the agency said in a statement.

