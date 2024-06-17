Russia's strike on Poltava: the number of victims increased to 22, nine of them hospitalized

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, the number of victims has increased to 22, said the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

"It is known that 22 people have sought medical assistance. Three of them are children, one child was hospitalized. Eight adults are also undergoing inpatient treatment," Pronin said.

Occupants attack Poltava with X-59 missile: number of casualties rises to 16

Recall

The head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin reportedthat Russian troops had hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district, there were victims, and there may be people under the rubble.