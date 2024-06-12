Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: police received more than 40 statements from victims

In Kryvyi Rih, a mobile reception center was set up at the site of a rocket attack on a residential area. The police have already received more than 40 statements from victims. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih , the number of casualties increased to 9, and the number of wounded to 29.