Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: police received more than 40 statements from victims
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, a mobile reception center was set up at the site of a rocket attack on a residential area. The police have already received more than 40 statements from victims. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.
All emergency services are working at the site of the missile attack on the residential area. A mobile reception center for citizens' appeals has been deployed. So far, the police have received more than 40 statements from victims. The search and rescue operation continues
Recall
As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih , the number of casualties increased to 9, and the number of wounded to 29.