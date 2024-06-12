ukenru
Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: police received more than 40 statements from victims

Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: police received more than 40 statements from victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51603 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a mobile reception center was set up to receive more than 40 appeals from victims after a Russian missile strike on a residential area killed 9 people and wounded 29.

In Kryvyi Rih, a mobile reception center was set up at the site of a rocket attack on a residential area. The police have already received more than 40 statements from victims. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

All emergency services are working at the site of the missile attack on the residential area. A mobile reception center for citizens' appeals has been deployed. So far, the police have received more than 40 statements from victims. The search and rescue operation continues 

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih , the number of casualties increased to 9, and the number of wounded to 29.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

