Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the enemy preliminarily fired from the S-400. The consequences were shown

On the night of May 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with a S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. As a result of a direct hit to a private residential sector, houses caught fire. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on May 10, at about 3:20 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A direct hit of an enemy missile was recorded in the private residential sector. The houses caught fire. Nearby private households and outbuildings were damaged - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an attack with a S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. As a result of the enemy's attack, a 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

private houses and three outbuildings with a total area of 1000 square meters. In addition, nearby buildings were damaged.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 12 private houses were damaged.

