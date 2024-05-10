Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the enemy preliminarily fired from the S-400. The consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces launch a missile strike on Kharkiv, hitting private residential neighborhoods and starting fires, damaging homes and injuring a 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl.
On the night of May 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with a S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. As a result of a direct hit to a private residential sector, houses caught fire. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram, UNN reports .
According to the investigation, on May 10, at about 3:20 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A direct hit of an enemy missile was recorded in the private residential sector. The houses caught fire. Nearby private households and outbuildings were damaged
According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an attack with a S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia. As a result of the enemy's attack, a 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
Three Ukrainian jets caught fire after Russian strike on Kharkiv
private houses and three outbuildings with a total area of 1000 square meters. In addition, nearby buildings were damaged.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 12 private houses were damaged.
