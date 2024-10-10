Russia's strike on a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih: the consequences are shown

Seven people were rescued from a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, that was damaged by an enemy strike. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. The consequences of the strike were shown by the State Emergency Service in Telegram, UNN reports .

In the morning, the enemy hit a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih. The roof of the building and a stairwell in one of the entrances were partially destroyed. Emergency workers rescued 7 people and brought 26 others to safety. Preliminary, 1 person was injured - , the SES said in a statement.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on the spot, providing the necessary assistance to people.

82-year-old woman injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih