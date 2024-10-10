Russia's sending MiGs to Belarus: NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation names possible reasons

Russia's sending of two of its MiG aircraft to Belarus may be an attempt to protect the planes from threats at Russian airfields, but one should not dismiss the version of provocations, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

