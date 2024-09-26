Russia's night strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of casualties increased to 10

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 10 people have already been injured, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

The number of injured increased to 10. One of the wounded is in hospital. Doctors are providing all the injured with the necessary assistance - wrote Fedorov.

To add

Meanwhile, the National Police reported that two victims were hospitalized.

Addendum

According to the police, on September 25 in the evening, the occupiers carried out five air strikes (previously - with drones) on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of one of the strikes, an apartment building was damaged by a blast wave and debris. Another hit occurred near a private house.

According to the State Emergency Service, 11 private residential buildings and one three-story residential building were destroyed.

According to the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, enemy troops struck at a residential building and the territory of an industrial enterprise.