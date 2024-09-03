Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: work on the site is complete, two wounded are in serious condition

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy missile strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on September 2 at 23:03, Russian troops struck a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. "A 38-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed as a result of the hit to the hotel. Rescuers pulled their 12-year-old daughter out of the rubble and hospitalized her. A 43-year-old man was also injured," the agency said on Telegram.

"The condition of the man and the girl who were in the hotel destroyed by a Russian missile (in Zaporizhzhia) is serious. The 12-year-old girl has fractured limbs, wounds, burns to 45 percent of her body, and traumatic shock. She is in intensive care, doctors are providing all necessary assistance. The man is in moderate condition - in surgery with a fractured sternum and shrapnel wound to the right thigh," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA on Telegram.

As indicated, rescuers, police, medics and volunteers were working at the site. "Emergency rescue operations have been completed," the SES said.

