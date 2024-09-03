Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: two killed, including an 8-year-old boy

In Zaporizhzhya, a nighttime terrorist attack killed two people and wounded two others. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN.

Details

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia by the occupiers around 23:00, 2 people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy. Two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl who is currently in intensive care.

The shelling led to the partial destruction of the building, and the blast wave and debris damaged neighboring multi-storey buildings.

Recall

That night, Ivan Fedorov informed that sounds of an explosion were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

