Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: two killed, including an 8-year-old boy
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhya, including an 8-year-old boy. Two people were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl in intensive care. Multistory buildings were damaged.
In Zaporizhzhya, a nighttime terrorist attack killed two people and wounded two others. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN.
Details
As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia by the occupiers around 23:00, 2 people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy. Two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl who is currently in intensive care.
The shelling led to the partial destruction of the building, and the blast wave and debris damaged neighboring multi-storey buildings.
Recall
That night, Ivan Fedorov informed that sounds of an explosion were heard in Zaporizhzhia.
An explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia02.09.24, 23:07 • 25797 views