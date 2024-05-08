Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: facilities in 4 districts damaged, including educational and healthcare institutions

According to preliminary data, today's enemy missile strike in Zaporizhzhia damaged facilities in 4 districts, including residential buildings, three educational institutions, and a health care facility. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, preliminary, the following facilities were damaged in 4 districts of the city:

15 residential buildings and 6 non-residential buildings;

3 educational institutions;



health care facility;



garage and cars.



Fedorov said that all necessary city services were involved in eliminating the consequences.

A fire station in Zaporizhzhia was also damaged by rocket attacks.

Russians launch missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, man wounded in Zaporizhzhia district during Russian air strike