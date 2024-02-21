russia's missile attack on Kramatorsk: 9 victims reported, rescuers continue to clear rubble

Search and rescue operations continue in Kramatorsk at the site of yesterday's russian missile attack. So far, 9 victims have been reported. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that yesterday evening the city was hit by rocket attacks. The Russians hit residential areas and industrial zones.

Nine people were injured, two of whom were rescued by the State Emergency Service. 12 multi-storey buildings were damaged. Work is currently underway at one of the locations. Preliminary, there is a possibility of a person being under the rubble - the rescuers said.

Recall

On the evening of February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. russian missiles hit a residential area of the city.

