russia's defense ministry says three drones attacked in two regions of russia during the day

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that this afternoon Russian air defense systems shot down three drones over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. UNN reports this with reference to the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

Details

As noted, the first drone allegedly tried to attack the Bryansk region at 14:00. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was eliminated by air defense forces.

At 14:15, the second UAV, according to the agency, attempted to attack the Belgorod region. And 45 minutes later, a third drone attacked the region. They were also allegedly shot down.

Addendum

Russia allegedly shot down six drones in the Tula, Bryansk and Kursk regions on the night of March 7.