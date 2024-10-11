ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164174 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136301 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142235 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180849 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171686 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: enemy struck twice with ballistic missiles at critical infrastructure, three people were injured

Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: enemy struck twice with ballistic missiles at critical infrastructure, three people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15239 views

The enemy launched a double ballistic missile attack on Mykolaiv, hitting critical infrastructure. In Mykolaiv district, the Kutsurubska community was attacked with a drone and artillery.

Russian troops launched a double ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv the day before, hitting critical infrastructure, injuring three people. In Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked with a drone and artillery, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv. Yesterday, on October 10, at 11:48 and 12:10, the enemy launched a double ballistic missile attack, initially with Iskander-M, at the city's critical infrastructure facility with an interval of 20 minutes. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The windows and roofs of four apartment buildings and the roof of one private house were damaged. Two women, aged 59 and 52, and a 57-year-old man were injured, all in light condition. Medical aid was provided on an outpatient basis

- Kim wrote.

According to him, yesterday, October 10, at 09:50, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district with an FPV drone. And at 22:20, they shelled with artillery, as a result of which a private house was damaged in the village of Solonchaky. There were no casualties.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
mykolaivMykolaiv

