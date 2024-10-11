Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: enemy struck twice with ballistic missiles at critical infrastructure, three people were injured

Russian troops launched a double ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv the day before, hitting critical infrastructure, injuring three people. In Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked with a drone and artillery, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv. Yesterday, on October 10, at 11:48 and 12:10, the enemy launched a double ballistic missile attack, initially with Iskander-M, at the city's critical infrastructure facility with an interval of 20 minutes. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The windows and roofs of four apartment buildings and the roof of one private house were damaged. Two women, aged 59 and 52, and a 57-year-old man were injured, all in light condition. Medical aid was provided on an outpatient basis - Kim wrote.

According to him, yesterday, October 10, at 09:50, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district with an FPV drone. And at 22:20, they shelled with artillery, as a result of which a private house was damaged in the village of Solonchaky. There were no casualties.

