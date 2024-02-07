Russia's attack on Kyiv claims four lives, leaves 38 wounded - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of today's missile attack on Kyiv by Russian troops, four people were killed and 38 wounded, the KCMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
As indicated, the operational summary data is still being finalized.
