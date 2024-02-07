Russia's attack on Kyiv claims four lives, leaves 38 wounded - KCMA

As a result of today's missile attack on Kyiv by Russian troops, four people were killed and 38 wounded, the KCMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to updated data, as of this minute, 4 people have been killed in a rocket attack in the capital. Another 38 were injured - KCMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the operational summary data is still being finalized.

Enemy strike in Kyiv: fourth victim rescued from rubble