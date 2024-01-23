Russia's attack on Kyiv: 9 injured have already been reported

In Kyiv, as a result of the morning enemy attack, 9 people have been injured, 8 of them hospitalized. This was reported on Tuesday by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

So far, 9 people have been injured in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital as a result of the morning enemy attack. 8 people were hospitalized. In particular, doctors are conducting resuscitation measures for one victim. Another 13-year-old boy was treated on the spot - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense was working. There was damage and fires. There were reports of 7 injuries. Later it became known that one person was killed, as reported by the KCMA.

Also, the enemy struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity supply. In Kharkiv, 2 deadare reported, and there are injured.

In Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, a massive Russian attack left one dead.