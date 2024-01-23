Russia's attack on Kharkiv: occupants repeatedly hit the same locations, police officers wounded

After 7 p.m., the Russian occupiers struck again at the same locations in Kharkiv where the State Emergency Service and police were working at the time. In particular, there are wounded police officers who were clearing the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, on Facebook, according to UNN.

Two strikes. At 4.00: three rockets hit civilian objects in Kharkiv and two rockets hit a civilian object in Balakliya. There are victims! At 7:15-7:20, repeated strikes on the same locations in Kharkiv, where the State Emergency Service and police were working at the time. There are injured and dead civilians, wounded police officers who were clearing the rubble - Tymoshko wrote.

He noted that accurate data on the victims would be provided later.

In Kharkiv, as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops, there are preliminary reports of 3 dead and 35 wounded people.