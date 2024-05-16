Russians strike Kharkiv region with cluster munitions: doctors and head of Vovchansk CMA among 5 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupants barbarically fired cluster munitions at the Vovchansk community, injuring five people, including two doctors, two drivers and the head of the Vovchansk CMA, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupiers barbarically attacked the village of Vovchansk community with cluster munitions. In broad daylight, when dozens of people are fleeing the shelling, volunteers and civilian emergency services are working," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

"Five people were injured - two medics, two drivers, and the head of the Vovchansk city military administration was wounded," said the RMA head.

