Russians strike at Kherson suburb: six wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the suburbs of Kherson. Among the wounded are four women and a man, two in serious condition, all are receiving the necessary medical care.
Six people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the suburbs of Kherson, the RMA reported on Saturday, UNN reports .
Details
Reportedly, a 23-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury. She is being further examined.
The woman, 85 years old, received shrapnel wounds to her chest, abdomen and thigh. She is in a serious condition.
A 56-year-old woman sustained injuries to her legs and forearm. Another woman, 42 years old, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh.
A 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdomen and legs as a result of the drone's explosive drop. His condition is serious.
The woman, 72 years old, received a back injury and traumatic amputation of her toes.
All victims are receiving the necessary medical care, the RMA said.
