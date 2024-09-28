Russians strike at Kherson suburb: six wounded

Six people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the suburbs of Kherson, the RMA reported on Saturday, UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, a 23-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury. She is being further examined.

The woman, 85 years old, received shrapnel wounds to her chest, abdomen and thigh. She is in a serious condition.

A 56-year-old woman sustained injuries to her legs and forearm. Another woman, 42 years old, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh.

A 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdomen and legs as a result of the drone's explosive drop. His condition is serious.

The woman, 72 years old, received a back injury and traumatic amputation of her toes.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical care, the RMA said.

