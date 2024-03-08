Russians strengthened the IPSO to discredit the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Russian propaganda has stepped up information and psychological operations to discredit the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Speculation is rife on the topic of Ukrainian prisoners of war. UNN reports this with reference to the Coordination Center.

Russian information and psychological operations have intensified, one of the goals of which is to discredit the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War - the statement said.

In particular, the Russians are speculating on the alleged possibility of "ransoming" Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity for money or putting a captured soldier on a fictitious "exchange list."

The General Staff emphasizes that the criminals regularly try to mislead the relatives and friends of the defenders, fraudulently extorting money from them allegedly for the return of prisoners from enemy captivity.

Law enforcers are tracking and detaining the criminals, but the fraudsters continue to find new victims among the families of captured soldiers."

We urge you to be careful when communicating with anonymous persons, to trust only official information from authorized Ukrainian institutions and not to succumb to enemy provocations - said the Coordination Center.

"The enemy is spreading information about an offensive in the north. There is no real threat" - Head of Sumy MVA