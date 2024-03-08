$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21157 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 72298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51199 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 230409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203608 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180936 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155849 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371803 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians strengthened the IPSO to discredit the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23758 views

Russians have stepped up disinformation campaigns to discredit the Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, spreading false claims about the ransom of captured Ukrainian soldiers for money.

Russians strengthened the IPSO to discredit the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Russian propaganda has stepped up information and psychological operations to discredit the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War  Speculation is rife on the topic of Ukrainian prisoners of war. UNN reports this with reference to the Coordination Center.

Russian information and psychological operations have intensified, one of the goals of which is to discredit the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

- the statement said.

In particular, the Russians are speculating on the alleged possibility of "ransoming" Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity for money or putting a captured soldier on a fictitious "exchange list." 

The General Staff emphasizes that the criminals regularly try to mislead the relatives and friends of the defenders, fraudulently extorting money from them allegedly for the return of prisoners from enemy captivity. 

Law enforcers are tracking and detaining the criminals, but the fraudsters continue to find new victims among the families of captured soldiers." 

We urge you to be careful when communicating with anonymous persons, to trust only official information from authorized Ukrainian institutions and not to succumb to enemy provocations

- said the Coordination Center.

"The enemy is spreading information about an offensive in the north. There is no real threat" - Head of Sumy MVA14.02.24, 10:41 • 25582 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

