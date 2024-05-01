Russians shelled Donetsk region more than 1680 times: fired from aircraft, MLRS and artillery

Yesterday, April 30, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region 1686 times. Seven settlements were under enemy fire. Residential buildings, an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

"The enemy made 1686 attacks. The Russian army used aviation, MLRS, and artillery against the civilian population," the Donetsk police said in a statement.

The shelling was recorded in 7 localities: the town of Krasnohorivka, the villages of Hostre, Zarichne, Cherkaske, Shcherbynivka, Kalynove and Novooleksandrivka.

Six civilian objects were damaged - 4 residential buildings, an administrative building and an educational institution.

According to the police, the occupiers struck Novooleksandrivka with a guided aerial bomb, killing a man and damaging a private house.

In the village of Kalynove a person died as a result of artillery shelling, a house was destroyed.

Strye was under fire - an apartment building and an administrative building were damaged.

Two more residents killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling