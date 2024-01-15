Russians shell Kherson: explosions are heard in the city

Russian occupation forces have once again started massive shelling of Kherson. Explosions are heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

It's noisy in Kherson now! The enemy has been attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank for a long time - Mrochko said.

The head of the MBA urged citizens to move to safe places and stay away from windows.

Recall

Russians also attacked an ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region. The attack damaged a special vehicle.

More than 20 thousand objects destroyed or damaged in Kherson region due to war - JFO spokesman