Russians shell Kherson: explosions are heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have been shelling Kherson for a long time from the occupied left bank of the city. Residents are urged to stay away from windows as much as possible.
Russian occupation forces have once again started massive shelling of Kherson. Explosions are heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
Details
It's noisy in Kherson now! The enemy has been attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank for a long time
The head of the MBA urged citizens to move to safe places and stay away from windows.
Recall
Russians also attacked an ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region. The attack damaged a special vehicle.
