Russians shell Hrekivka in Luhansk region with cluster bombs - RMA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20999 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71683 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50868 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229663 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180761 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224137 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249977 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155822 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371799 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23187 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 71683 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229663 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184905 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203104 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13997 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22675 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23072 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 46127 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53703 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians shell Hrekivka in Luhansk region with cluster bombs - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23499 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Hrekivka in the Luhansk region with four RBK-500 cluster bombs, endangering an elderly woman who refused to evacuate.

Russians shell Hrekivka in Luhansk region with cluster bombs - RMA

Today, on March 8, the Russian army struck four RBK-500 cluster bombs  at Hrekivka, Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Artem Lisogor, UNN reports

Luhansk police planned to go to the village the day before to bring help to the elderly woman. 

In the morning, the occupiers hit Hrekivka with four RBK-500 bombs. This is a five-hundred-kilogram cluster bomb equipped with 545 rounds of ammunition

- wrote Lisogor on social media.

Despite the danger, the police came to  an 82-year-old woman to deliver humanitarian aid. They offered to evacuate. However, the woman categorically refused to leave her home, Lysogor said. 

Food shortage in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center06.03.24, 16:50 • 26370 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Luhansk
