Russians shell Hrekivka in Luhansk region with cluster bombs - RMA

Today, on March 8, the Russian army struck four RBK-500 cluster bombs at Hrekivka, Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Artem Lisogor, UNN reports.

Luhansk police planned to go to the village the day before to bring help to the elderly woman.

In the morning, the occupiers hit Hrekivka with four RBK-500 bombs. This is a five-hundred-kilogram cluster bomb equipped with 545 rounds of ammunition - wrote Lisogor on social media.

Despite the danger, the police came to an 82-year-old woman to deliver humanitarian aid. They offered to evacuate. However, the woman categorically refused to leave her home, Lysogor said.

