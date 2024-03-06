Food shortage in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center

There is a food shortage in stores in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

The resistance explains that the food shortage is a consequence of the policy of the occupation administrations, which set a threshold for food prices to reduce social tensions in the face of growing poverty among the local population.

Each store owner must sign a memorandum with the RMA to obtain permission to operate. However, under these conditions, goods began to disappear from store shelves, and to compensate for the loss of income, the owners limited the salaries of their employees. The region is also seeing a rise in under-the-counter sales - summarized the Center for National Resistance.

