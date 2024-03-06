Food shortage in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the price controls imposed by the occupying Russian administration, food shortages have arisen in stores in Luhansk region as store owners are limiting supplies and wages to compensate for financial losses.
There is a food shortage in stores in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.
Details [1
The resistance explains that the food shortage is a consequence of the policy of the occupation administrations, which set a threshold for food prices to reduce social tensions in the face of growing poverty among the local population.
Each store owner must sign a memorandum with the RMA to obtain permission to operate. However, under these conditions, goods began to disappear from store shelves, and to compensate for the loss of income, the owners limited the salaries of their employees. The region is also seeing a rise in under-the-counter sales
Recall
Russians jam Internet and telephone communications in occupied Ukrainian settlements to prevent local residents from sharing information with Ukrainian forces about the movements of Russian troops.
Russians are trying to stimulate mining in the occupied territories26.02.24, 10:19 • 32313 views