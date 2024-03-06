$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12556 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33125 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 189933 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171355 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218101 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248536 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154351 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371468 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Food shortage in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26370 views

Due to the price controls imposed by the occupying Russian administration, food shortages have arisen in stores in Luhansk region as store owners are limiting supplies and wages to compensate for financial losses.

Food shortage in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center

There is a food shortage in stores in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details [1

The resistance explains that the food shortage is a consequence of the policy of the occupation administrations, which set a threshold for food prices to reduce social tensions in the face of growing poverty among the local population.

Each store owner must sign a memorandum with the RMA to obtain permission to operate. However, under these conditions, goods began to disappear from store shelves, and to compensate for the loss of income, the owners limited the salaries of their employees. The region is also seeing a rise in under-the-counter sales

- summarized the Center for National Resistance. 

Recall

Russians jam Internet and telephone communications in occupied Ukrainian settlements to prevent local residents from sharing information with Ukrainian forces about the movements of Russian troops.

Russians are trying to stimulate mining in the occupied territories26.02.24, 10:19 • 32313 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Luhansk
