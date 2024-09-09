Russians shell fire station in Kurakhove in Donetsk region

Russian troops targeted a fire and rescue unit in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, damaging the building and equipment, and no rescuers were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In Donetsk region, Russian occupants conducted another targeted attack on a fire and rescue unit in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As indicated, the building and equipment were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

