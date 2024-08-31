Fire and rescue unit damaged in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling

As a result of another night shelling by Russian troops in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the fire and rescue unit was damaged, the depot shutters were destroyed, windows were smashed and service vehicles were damaged. UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

At night, Russian troops shelled the town of Pokrovsk again. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged the fire depot shutters, windows, ceilings in the office buildings, an operational vehicle and a fire tanker.

Fortunately, the personnel remained unharmed.

Recall

Over the last day, 183 combat engagements were registered. The situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector , and the enemy was also active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors.