Russians shell a residential area of Kherson, a woman is killed

At about 17:00, the Russian occupiers struck at residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson. A civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko in Telegram, reports UNN.

A 69-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a direct hit by an enemy shell to her house - the statement said.

According to preliminary information, her body was recovered from the rubble.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Mrochko added.

Recall

On February 10, a 72-year-old woman died as a result of shelling in Kherson .

And on February 8, three people were injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Kherson - a mother and her 11-year-old son and a 57-year-old woman.