Russians shell a residential area of Kherson, a woman is killed
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants struck at residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing a 69-year-old woman. The body of the deceased was taken out from under the rubble after a direct hit of an enemy shell into the house.
At about 17:00, the Russian occupiers struck at residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson. A civilian was killed as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko in Telegram, reports UNN.
A 69-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a direct hit by an enemy shell to her house
According to preliminary information, her body was recovered from the rubble.
“My condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Mrochko added.
Recall
On February 10, a 72-year-old woman died as a result of shelling in Kherson .
And on February 8, three people were injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Kherson - a mother and her 11-year-old son and a 57-year-old woman.