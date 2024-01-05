Russians launch "shahids" in Ukraine: flying to the center from the south

The enemy has launched several groups of Shahed-type kamikaze drones from the southern direction across the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russians launched several groups from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. The drones were moving through Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions on a northern course.

One of the groups is also moving north through Cherkasy region. In addition, several drones have been spotted in Odesa region moving toward Vinnytsia region.

