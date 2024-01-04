Russians launch three groups of "Shahed" - Air Force

The enemy has launched three groups of attack drones into the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The first group of enemy attack drones near Pervomaisk in Mykolaiv region is moving north.

The second group is following the same course, now in Kherson region, heading northwest on the border of Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions.

The third group of Russian attack drones is following the same course as the previous ones and is currently in the Kherson region.

Russians shell Kherson region with mortars and drones, one wounded