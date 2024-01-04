Russians shell Kherson region with mortars and drones, one wounded

Russian occupants shelled Novoberislav in Kherson region. A 42-year-old man was wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).

The occupants attacked Novoberislav. The settlement was shelled with mortars and kamikaze drones. A 42-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to hospital with head and chest wounds. , the DIA said in a statement.

It is noted that the victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers shelled the central part of Kherson. They hit a residential building. Preliminary, an 87-year-old woman was injured.