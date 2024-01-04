Russians shell Kherson region with mortars and drones, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants attacked Novoberislav. The settlement was shelled with mortars and kamikaze drones. A 42-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to hospital with head and chest wounds.
It is noted that the victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.
Addendum
Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers shelled the central part of Kherson. They hit a residential building. Preliminary, an 87-year-old woman was injured.